Brokers Set Expectations for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEP. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,376 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,247 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

