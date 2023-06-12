Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gentex Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gentex Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.61 on Monday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 231,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 120,622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 74.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 87,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

