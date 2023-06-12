Benjamin Cravatt Sells 3,944 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FibroGen Trading Up 2.7 %

FibroGen stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,359. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,472,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.9% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,973,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 91.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,173 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Articles

