Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.70. 15,954,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,011,336. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

