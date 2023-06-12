Barrington Research Comments on Alithya Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alithya Group in a report released on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Alithya Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.