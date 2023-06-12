Barrick Gold (GOLD) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 681 3089 3921 82 2.44

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 97.42%. Given Barrick Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Barrick Gold Competitors -24.79% -1.57% 0.05%

Dividends

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 114.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 283.33 Barrick Gold Competitors $2.65 billion -$28.18 million 8.68

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.