Barclays PLC Sells 34,369 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,369 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $113.78. 428,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

