Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $123.22. 118,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,945. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

