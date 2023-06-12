Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

TNL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.37. 153,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,502. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,619 shares of company stock worth $600,169. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

