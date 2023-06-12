Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 566,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

