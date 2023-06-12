Barclays PLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 397.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 108,259 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 86,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,262,000 after purchasing an additional 83,874 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,070,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,480. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,990,756 shares of company stock worth $43,335,824 and have sold 7,544,396 shares worth $218,022,868. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.