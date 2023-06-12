Barclays PLC Grows Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 59,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,849,000 after buying an additional 75,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. 87,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,275. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

