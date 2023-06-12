Barclays PLC Buys 54,793 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,550,000 after buying an additional 2,344,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after buying an additional 469,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWW stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,095. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

