Barclays PLC Buys 303,960 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,960 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Outfront Media worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 48.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Outfront Media by 70.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OUT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 335,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.