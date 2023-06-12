Analyzing Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and BILL (NYSE:BILL)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of BILL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BILL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BILL and Amesite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $641.96 million 19.10 -$326.36 million ($2.78) -41.46 Amesite $700,000.00 14.02 -$9.06 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Amesite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BILL.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BILL and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 5 15 0 2.67 Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

BILL currently has a consensus target price of $125.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. Given BILL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BILL is more favorable than Amesite.

Volatility and Risk

BILL has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BILL and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL -30.41% -4.84% -2.09% Amesite -608.33% -67.66% -63.16%

Summary

BILL beats Amesite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Amesite

(Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

