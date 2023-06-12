Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GameStop (GME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) recently:

6/9/2023 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/8/2023 – GameStop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $6.50 to $6.20. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2023 – GameStop was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2023 – GameStop was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2023 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2023 – GameStop was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2023 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

GameStop Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of -0.29.

Get GameStop Corp alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GameStop by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.