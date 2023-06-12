Analysts Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.45) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.28 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $371,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

