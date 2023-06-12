Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300,379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. 16,350,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.