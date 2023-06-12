Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) versus Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Head-To-Head Survey

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Biosciences 0 2 7 0 2.78 Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harmony Biosciences and Alterity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $62.89, suggesting a potential upside of 79.94%. Alterity Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 594.44%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Biosciences 40.19% 49.67% 28.11% Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Alterity Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Biosciences $437.86 million 4.79 $181.47 million $3.10 11.27 Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.43 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Alterity Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

