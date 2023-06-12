Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Head-To-Head Review

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $124.13 million 0.33 -$24.33 million ($1.23) -0.61 Advanced Micro Devices $23.60 billion 8.52 $1.32 billion $0.23 543.13

This table compares EMCORE and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -47.91% -33.76% -21.30% Advanced Micro Devices 1.71% 7.19% 5.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EMCORE and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Advanced Micro Devices 0 9 20 1 2.73

EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.56%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $99.07, indicating a potential downside of 20.69%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats EMCORE on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It also provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, online and brick and mortar retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

