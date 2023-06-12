45,821 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 450,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after acquiring an additional 300,379 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 110,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 130,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,350,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

