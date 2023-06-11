Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.22. 674,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,380,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Yext Trading Down 5.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.16.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
