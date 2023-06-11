WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 418,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 302,181 shares.The stock last traded at $33.66 and had previously closed at $33.74.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

