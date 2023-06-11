Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Wipro worth $34,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,770,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $8,305,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $10,052,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

WIT opened at $4.76 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

