Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $43.87 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Jacobs Solutions worth $43,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Barclays PLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,485,877 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

