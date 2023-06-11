Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.66% of Watts Water Technologies worth $32,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $174.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,155,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,838 shares of company stock worth $6,150,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

