Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Warner Music Group worth $35,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

WMG opened at $24.84 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

