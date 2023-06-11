The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of AES worth $35,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,606,000 after buying an additional 592,767 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

