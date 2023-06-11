Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SWK opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.