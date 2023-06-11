Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $271.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.