Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

