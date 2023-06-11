Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after buying an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

