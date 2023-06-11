Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $335.48 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $338.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

