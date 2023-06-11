Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,876 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

