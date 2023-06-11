Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.