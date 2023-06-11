Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,517,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,292.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,436.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,468.97. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

