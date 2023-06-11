Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.8 %

CASY opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.20. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

