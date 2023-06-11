Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,419,000 after buying an additional 111,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,403,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,904,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $151.52.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

