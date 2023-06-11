Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

PLAOU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.