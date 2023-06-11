Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

