Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day moving average of $234.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.