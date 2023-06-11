Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.