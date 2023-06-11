Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,659 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,959,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,445,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,188,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,496,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WDS opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

