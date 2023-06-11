Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 969,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.20% of Radian Group worth $36,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 432,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Radian Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,886 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radian Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

