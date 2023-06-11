Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

