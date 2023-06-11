Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267,038 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

