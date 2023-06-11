Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Open Text worth $34,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Open Text by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Open Text by 163.5% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $42.08 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 86.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

