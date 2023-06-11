Natixis Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,740 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

