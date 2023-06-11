Natixis Buys 10,161 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Natixis increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance
ZBH opened at $136.01 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.13.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.
Zimmer Biomet Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.