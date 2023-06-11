LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 40,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of LKQ worth $37,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

